Aquarius: Don’t take life for granted—recognize that valuing and caring for it is the truest vow you can make. If you’re involved in any court case related to financial matters, the judgment is likely to be in your favor, bringing you monetary gains. Friends and relatives may seek your time and attention, but today is ideal for turning inward and pampering yourself. Indulge in some self-care and allow yourself the peace you deserve. You’ll add meaning to your life by choosing joy and letting go of past mistakes through forgiveness. At work, expect positive progress or advancement. Travel plans may prove fruitful, though they could be a bit heavy on your wallet. On the personal front, you’ll feel fortunate and grateful for the bond you share with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.