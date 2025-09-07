Aquarius: You will find plenty of time today to focus on your health and appearance. Financially, it’s a good day to learn the art of saving and making wise use of money. A pleasant evening spent at the movies or dining with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. If you sense a gap in understanding with your beloved, set aside time to be with them. Honest, heartfelt conversations will strengthen your bond. At work, your efforts may win praise from your boss. Later at night, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Expect a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse that will bring you closer. Remedy: Strengthen love in your relationship by drinking water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.