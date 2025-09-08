Aquarius: You may find yourself more emotionally sensitive today, so it’s best to avoid situations that could leave you hurt. A neighbor might approach you for a loan—exercise caution and verify their credibility before lending, as financial loss is possible. Within the family, you’ll naturally take on the role of a peacemaker, listening patiently to everyone’s concerns and helping maintain harmony. A close friend may offer comfort, lifting your spirits in a special way. Fresh ideas for earning money could strike your mind today, so make sure to explore them. Although you may plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, time constraints might prevent you from completing it. On the brighter side, your spouse will shower you with appreciation, rekindling affection and admiration in your relationship. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.