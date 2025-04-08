Aquarius: A friend may challenge your tolerance and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and approach every situation with calm reasoning. While you might feel tempted to travel or splurge, doing so may lead to regret—it's wise to hold back for now. Children could test your patience, but a gentle, loving approach will help you connect with them and ease any tension. Remember, love attracts love. There might be minor disruptions caused by your spouse’s family, which could leave you feeling unsettled. Also, be mindful in your conversations—your colleagues or associates may get frustrated if you avoid giving direct answers. Steer clear of gossip and unfounded rumors—they won’t serve you well. And if your spouse unintentionally disrupts a plan or project, try not to let frustration take over—patience will preserve harmony. Remedy: Feed cows boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric. This simple act is believed to strengthen love and harmony in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.