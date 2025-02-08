Aquarius: Use your free time to pursue hobbies or engage in activities that bring you joy. Today, you may have to spend money on your partner’s health, but there’s no need to worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. Some of you might invest in jewelry or a home appliance. Love will surround you like a beautiful melody, making everything else fade into the background. Pay close attention to tax and insurance matters to avoid future complications. Tensions with your spouse could escalate, which may impact your relationship in the long run—handle conflicts with patience and understanding. Don’t be overly concerned about how others perceive you. Focus on making the right choices, and success will follow. Remedy: Wear white clothing more often to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.