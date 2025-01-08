Aquarius: Don’t let small things disturb your peace of mind. Speculation could bring you profits today. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and cheer to your entire family. You will experience today that love is not just an emotion, but a spiritual and religious experience akin to worship. Keep your emotions in check when negotiating a major business deal. To enjoy a pleasant evening, you must work diligently throughout the day. Tensions with your spouse may rise, and if not addressed, it could negatively affect your relationship in the long run. Remedy: Wear shoes of a reddish hue to promote fast growth in your job and business.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.