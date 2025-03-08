Aquarius: Nostalgic childhood memories may keep you occupied today, but dwelling on them too much could lead to unnecessary stress. One of your biggest sources of anxiety might come from losing touch with your inner child. If you have a habit of betting or gambling, be cautious—losses are likely today, so it’s best to steer clear. Your struggles may feel overwhelming, but those around you might not notice your pain, perhaps seeing it as a private matter. On the bright side, your love life will flourish beautifully. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find time to relax by watching a movie or browsing their phones after completing household chores. Be mindful of outsiders trying to create misunderstandings in your relationship—trust your own judgment instead. A family outing may be on the cards, and while you might feel reluctant at first, you’re likely to enjoy it in the end. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract success and prosperity in business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.