Aquarius: Your inner strength and fearless spirit will greatly sharpen your mental clarity and resilience. Keep this positive energy flowing—it will empower you to stay composed and in control, no matter the situation. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. Today brings joy on the home front, as your spouse goes out of their way to make you smile. Sweet moments—perhaps even sharing treats like candyfloss or toffees—are likely with your beloved. Relatives may come forward with promising ideas or opportunities for growth and prosperity. You're also likely to feel drawn toward charity or social work today—devoting your time to a noble cause could have a meaningful impact. And as for your marriage—today will remind you just how angelic and supportive your spouse truly is. Pay attention to the little things—they'll speak volumes. Remedy: Prioritize the use of natural elements like raw turmeric root, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to support vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 pm to 1 pm.