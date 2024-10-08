Aquarius: You’ll finally find relief from the stresses and strains you've been dealing with for a long time. Now is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help you keep these challenges at bay for good. While you have a good sense of what others expect from you, be mindful not to overspend today. Small home improvements will be made to enhance its appearance. Personal relationships may feel delicate and need careful handling. Relatives could bring you new opportunities for growth and prosperity. It’s a good day overall, and you’ll manage to carve out some quality time for yourself. Your spouse may get upset over something they've heard in the neighborhood. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enrich your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12.15 pm to 1.30 pm.