Aquarius: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and bring back cherished memories. If financial worries are on your mind, consider seeking guidance from an elder on money management and savings. At home, avoid unnecessary arguments—any conflicts should be resolved with calmness and understanding. If you’re heading out on a date, steer clear of controversial topics to keep things pleasant. Be straightforward and genuine in your approach—your determination and skills will be recognized. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. And if plans to meet someone get canceled due to your spouse’s health, you may still end up enjoying even more meaningful moments together. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bath water to bring joy and harmony into family life.

Lucky Colour: Pale Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.