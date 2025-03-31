Aries: Keep your argumentative behavior in check, as it could damage your relationship in the long run. Foster open-mindedness and let go of any prejudices towards others to overcome this. Avoid making any major investments today, and instead, spend some quality time with a close friend. It’s best to steer clear of any topics that could lead to conflicts with loved ones. Your charm will have the desired effect, and your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. A leisure trip will bring you joy. Today, you'll rekindle your love for your spouse. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle for continued good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.