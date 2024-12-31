Aries: Having the support of influential people will greatly boost your confidence. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be cleared soon. Before making any major decisions, consult your family members to avoid potential issues. Harmony within the family is key to achieving the best outcomes. Romance will dominate your thoughts and feelings. Use your professional authority wisely to advance your career. Success in your chosen field seems within reach if you fully apply your skills and efforts. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost confidence and attract potential partners. However, a lack of support from your partner during challenging times might leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Gift your partner a marble item or souvenir to strengthen your bond and create a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.