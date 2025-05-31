Aries: A rise in family medical expenses cannot be ruled out. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from the elders in your family—apply their wisdom to better manage your savings and daily expenses. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will open doors to new friendships. Love is a beautiful emotion—meant to be felt deeply and shared sincerely with your partner. Travel, entertainment, and socializing may feature prominently on your agenda today. The affection of your spouse will help you forget life’s struggles and bring a sense of peace. However, with extra free time on your hands, negative thoughts may try to creep in. To keep your spirits high, engage with uplifting books, enjoy a light-hearted movie, or spend time with good friends. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.