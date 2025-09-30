Aries: Pressure from seniors at work and differences at home may cause stress, affecting your focus on tasks. Avoid people seeking business credit from you. Family bonds will feel especially meaningful today. If you have been rude to your partner, it’s the right time to apologise. The day looks favourable for launching new projects and plans. Attending seminars and exhibitions could bring valuable knowledge and useful contacts. Though your spouse’s ill health might create some hurdles, you will still manage your responsibilities effectively. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, have curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.