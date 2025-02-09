Aries: Your biggest dream is on the verge of coming true, but try to stay balanced—excessive excitement might lead to unexpected issues. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. If you're giving advice today, be open to receiving some as well. A short getaway with your loved one will create unforgettable memories. Success is within reach if you make gradual yet crucial changes. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving and supportive today. Remedy: Donating bronze can strengthen Mercury's positive influence, boosting your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 7 pm.