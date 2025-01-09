Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will help you feel relaxed and joyful. An inflow of money today might ease many of your financial worries. It's a good day to connect with people you rarely interact with. If you've been rude in your relationship, consider apologizing to mend things. Your inner strength will also boost your productivity at work, making the day rewarding. Nostalgia may inspire you to revisit activities you enjoyed as a child. A minor argument with your spouse over an old issue, like forgetting a special day, might arise, but things will settle down by the end of the day. Remedy: Offering Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha can strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.