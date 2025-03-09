Aries: Your health will flourish as you share joyful moments with others, but neglecting it may lead to issues later. Today, you may make key decisions to strengthen your business, with financial support from someone close. Avoid ignoring household responsibilities, as it may annoy those you live with. Romantic memories will fill your day. Focus on improving your skills to enhance workplace efficiency. Your efforts in helping others will be recognized, putting you in the spotlight. Your spouse will radiate energy and affection today. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to bring happiness, satisfaction, and harmony into your home.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.