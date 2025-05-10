Aries: If you haven’t been getting enough rest lately, fatigue may catch up with you—so be sure to give yourself the extra downtime you need. Financially, today looks promising; you’re likely to see gains that improve your sense of security. Your partner will be a pillar of support, offering encouragement and care. The bond you share goes beyond the physical—it's a deep emotional and spiritual connection that fills your heart. Guidance from a wise elder or spiritual teacher may bring clarity and direction. This evening holds the potential for heartfelt moments with your spouse, filled with warmth and joy. Taking time to sit under the shade of a tree could bring both physical refreshment and a gentle reminder of life’s deeper lessons. Remedy: To maintain good health, keep a copper coin or a piece of copper with you at all times.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.