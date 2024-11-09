Aries: Unnecessary tension and worry can drain your energy, leaving you feeling depleted. Letting go of these worries will help prevent them from worsening your situation. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not deliver the desired gains, so avoid making hasty financial decisions. Balance your time between personal life and charitable work to find inner peace, but don’t let one take priority over the other. A warm smile can brighten your partner’s day, and in your spare time, you’ll finally tackle tasks you’ve been meaning to complete. With a little effort, this could be an exceptional day in your married life. You'll feel at ease and open to connecting with others. Remedy: Recite "ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नों राहुः प्रचोदयात" (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times for growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.