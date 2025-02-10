Aries: Try smile therapy to heal your prolonged illness, as it is the best remedy for all troubles. If you own land and are looking to sell, today might bring a good buyer and a profitable deal. Your charming personality will help you expand your social circle and build valuable connections. However, romance could be complicated today. Business partnerships may lead to more challenges than benefits, leaving you frustrated for letting someone take advantage of you. Expect plenty of interesting invitations today, and you might even receive a surprise gift. While you may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, you'll later realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to crows to boost career growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.