Aries: Your confidence and manageable work schedule will give you ample time to unwind today. However, you might end up spending more than usual on small household items, which could cause some mental strain. Criticizing others unnecessarily might invite disapproval from relatives, so it’s wise to avoid this habit as it doesn’t add any value to your life. Focus on self-improvement instead. Love will transcend logic today, offering a deeply fulfilling emotional experience. Your keen observation skills will help you stay a step ahead of others. Married life will feel especially vibrant and joyful, making you appreciate the bond you share with your partner. Let your creative side flourish as you put aside your worries and indulge in something inspiring. Remedy: Wearing multi-coloured printed clothing can bring prosperity to your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.