Aries: Harbouring feelings of hatred can be harmful. It reduces your patience, clouds your judgment, and may cause lasting damage to relationships. Today, your siblings might seek financial support. While helping them could strain your budget, this situation will not last long, and things will soon get better. If you're planning to make any changes at home, make sure to take everyone's opinion before proceeding. If you're going on a date, avoid bringing up sensitive or controversial topics. At work, stay alert and act according to the situation. It’s better to stay quiet unless necessary, as speaking out of turn may create trouble. Try not to express all your emotions openly today. An unplanned visit from a guest may disrupt your schedule, but it will turn out to be a pleasant surprise and brighten your day. Remedy: Keeping decorative items or idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) at home is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.