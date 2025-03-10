Aries: Don't waste time chasing unrealistic dreams. Instead, focus your energy on meaningful tasks. It may not be the most favourable day, so keep an eye on your finances and control your expenses. Children might test your patience—handle them with love and care to avoid unnecessary stress. Remember, love attracts love. Be mindful of your behaviour when spending time with your partner. Work-wise, the day seems to go smoothly. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes today, as they could consume too much of your time. If you made plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a negative reaction. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairav to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.