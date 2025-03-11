Aries: Your low energy levels may have a prolonged negative impact on your health. Engaging in creative activities and staying motivated will help you combat illness effectively. Businesspeople stepping out for work should ensure their money is stored securely, as there is a risk of theft. Small changes around the house will enhance its appearance. If you express love and care, your partner will be a source of immense happiness today. Make the most of new financial opportunities that come to mind. Travel, entertainment, and social interactions will be part of your plans today. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will make you feel truly special. Remedy: Regular consumption of Triphala (a blend of three herbal powders) can significantly improve your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.