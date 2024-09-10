Aries: Be mindful of your words, as they could unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. You might receive an unexpected visitor today, but their presence could bring financial gain. In tough times, your family will step in to support and guide you. Observing those who excel in certain practices can teach you valuable lessons, helping boost your self-confidence. A new romantic relationship could be on the horizon, brightening your life. If you're thinking about applying for a job abroad, today might be a lucky day. However, work-related issues could leave you feeling frustrated, potentially wasting time dwelling on them. Your relationship with your partner will feel more wonderful than ever today. Remedy: Wearing red clothing more frequently can promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.