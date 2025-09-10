Aries: Your habit of helping everyone may leave you feeling drained today. On the brighter side, a new financial deal is likely to get finalised, bringing in fresh income. Share your ambitions with elders, as they will extend their full support. Be mindful of your words with your partner — something you said may have hurt them. Realise it before things escalate and make amends. At work, focus on upgrading your skills and adopting new technologies to improve performance. Staying updated with the latest methods will benefit you. You’ll also find some free time today, which can be best used for meditation. This will bring you mental peace. Married life appears joyful and content. Remedy: To boost your career prospects, distribute sweet and salty snacks made of green gram among children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.