Aries: Your hard work and the timely support of your family will bring the results you desire. However, keep putting in the effort to maintain your current momentum. Unresolved issues may become more complicated, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. Gather everyone for a celebration—you’ll have an extra burst of energy today, perfect for organizing events with your group. Love will be in the air, bringing a refreshing and joyful feeling, much like spring. Expect a romantic spark in your day. At work, you may finally get the kind of assignment you’ve always wanted. In your free time, you might consider engaging in religious activities, but be sure to avoid unnecessary conflicts. A beautiful evening with your spouse is on the cards, making the day even more special. Remedy: To enhance financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.