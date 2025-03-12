Aries: Your tendency to doubt may lead you toward setbacks. If you aim to be financially secure in the future, start saving from today. Take a break from your routine and spend time with friends. Love may take an unexpected turn in your favour. Attending lectures and seminars will inspire fresh ideas for growth. Pay attention to tax and insurance-related matters. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful mischief. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.