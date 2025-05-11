Aries: Avoid eating oily or high-cholesterol food to stay healthy. Managing your money wisely is important, as it can support you during tough times. So, start saving and investing now to avoid future financial problems. You may enjoy happy moments with your family and friends. Meeting an old friend might make you feel excited and emotional. Your efforts at work are likely to be recognised, and a promotion could be on the way. Don’t focus only on immediate financial gains—your dedication will pay off in the long run. Today, you might surprise yourself by using your hidden talents in the best way possible. While jokes about married life are common on social media, today you may feel deeply touched as you realise some beautiful truths about your relationship. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.