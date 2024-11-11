Aries: Building castles in the air won’t help. It's time to take practical steps to meet your family's expectations. Today, consider seeking financial advice from the seniors in your family and applying it to improve your financial management and savings. This is also a favourable time for marriage prospects. Love is in the air, making everything around you feel brighter and more beautiful. Channel your energy toward achieving your professional goals today. For those of this zodiac sign, spending time at home watching a movie or game with siblings can strengthen your bond. Your spouse may surprise you with something special today. Remedy: For good health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a diya (ghee lamp).

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.