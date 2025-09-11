Aries: To shake off today’s sentimental mood, you need to let go of the past. A money-related dispute with your spouse is likely, as he or she may criticize your spending habits and lavish lifestyle. Still, your wit will help lighten the atmosphere around you. Romance doesn’t seem promising today. At work, your boss may appreciate your efforts, and you might even get a chance to leave early to spend time with your partner. However, heavy traffic could spoil those plans. Adding to this, your spouse may be too occupied with friends, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Offering a flag or banner at a religious place will help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.