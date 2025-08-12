Aries: Don’t leave your health to fate—fortune is a lazy goddess who won’t come knocking. It’s the right time to take control of your weight and get back to regular exercise to restore your fitness. Avoid anyone seeking business credit from you. This phase is ideal for sharing your new plans and projects with your parents to gain their support. A long period of loneliness may finally end as you meet your soulmate. It’s also a favourable time to build professional contacts abroad. Use your free time today to bond with younger family members, and you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to boost financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.