Aries: Spend your extra time engaging in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. Travelling can be hectic and stressful for some, but it often comes with financial rewards. Take the day to strengthen bonds with your loved ones. A warm smile can brighten your partner’s day. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve workplace matters effectively. Make the most of your free time by spending it with close friends. If you believe marriage is all about compromises, today you may realize it's one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by consuming curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.