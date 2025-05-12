Aries: You may feel irritated today due to pressure at work and home. Try to avoid impulsive spending or living only for the moment, especially when it comes to entertainment. However, your cheerful and loving mood will lift the spirits of those around you. Love is in the air—just enjoy the happiness it brings. Taking bold decisions will work in your favour. You often focus so much on your family that you forget about yourself, but today you'll finally get some time to relax and maybe even discover a new hobby. Expect delicious food and romantic moments to brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.