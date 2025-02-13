Aries: If you've been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is more stress and confusion. If you have borrowed money, you may need to repay it under any circumstances, which could strain your financial situation. It’s a great day for attention—you’ll have multiple opportunities but might struggle to choose the best one. Avoid giving in to unnecessary demands from your partner, but rest assured, they will be supportive and helpful. Spending too much time with friends may not be wise, as it could create difficulties in the future. You might face some challenges in the morning, such as a power cut delaying your routine, but your spouse will step in to help. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha for a healthy and disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.