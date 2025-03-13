Aries: Don't make decisions based on momentary impulses, as they may impact your children's well-being. Your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. Take some time to assist your children with their homework. Stay cautious, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. If you're preparing for a competitive exam, remain calm and don't let fear overwhelm you—your efforts will yield positive results. Your ability to persuade others will work in your favor. However, your spouse may not be in the best mood today. Remedy: Offering 2-3 lemons to Lord Shiva or placing them near a Peepal tree can help improve health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.