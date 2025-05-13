Aries: Try to stay calm and composed today, especially when it comes to managing your temper. If you're a student planning to study abroad, financial pressures at home might weigh heavily on your mind. Spending time with relatives can offer comfort and prove beneficial. Rekindle your romantic life with a relaxing outing or a visit to a scenic spot. Approach the day with caution—hold off on sharing new ideas until you’re confident in their success. Social gatherings or a get-together at home might disrupt your routine or take up more time than expected. However, amidst it all, you may find a renewed appreciation for the beauty and strength of your marriage. Remedy: To support your well-being, ensure your home receives plenty of natural sunlight.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.