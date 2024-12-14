Aries: Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true, bringing immense joy. However, try to manage your excitement, as excessive elation might lead to unexpected challenges. An improvement in your financial situation will help you clear long-pending dues and bills with ease. Consider stepping away from your routine today and spending quality time with friends to recharge. Stay persistent—luck is on your side today, so seize the opportunity. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary arguments, as they could leave you feeling upset by the day's end. On a brighter note, you’ll relive cherished romantic memories with your spouse, adding warmth to your day. If you're facing challenges in life, seeking guidance from a psychologist could be beneficial.

Remedy: Offer a mixture of water, rice, and milk to the moon to keep negative thoughts at bay.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.