Aries: Discover your true potential—you are not lacking strength, only the will to act. Financial gains may come your way through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your family will hold a cherished place in your life. Love will transform your world—the sky will appear brighter, flowers more vivid, and everything around you will shimmer with newfound beauty. An important invitation may arrive from an unexpected source. However, disappointment in your partner could lead to heartbreak, possibly even the end of your marriage. You have many aspirations, yet you may find yourself procrastinating on important matters. Take action before the day slips away, or you may regret lost time. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink it daily to enhance your vitality.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.