Aries: Pressure from seniors at work and tensions at home may lead to stress, affecting your ability to focus. A friend might approach you for a large loan—think carefully, as helping could strain your finances. You may uncover a surprising family secret today. On the brighter side, love is in the air—let yourself soak in the bliss it brings. It's important for you to carve out some personal time today, as excessive work may leave you feeling mentally drained. However, your married life may bring unexpected joy and support. A creative spark may inspire you to express yourself through writing or another artistic pursuit. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare and distribute kheer (a dessert made of milk, sugar, and rice) to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.