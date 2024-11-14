Aries: You may experience some body aches today, so it's best to avoid any strenuous activity that could add extra strain. Make sure to get plenty of rest. Investing in real estate could be promising, but think carefully before sharing confidential information with your spouse, as it might not stay private. Romantic gestures might not yield the results you’re hoping for today. Be attentive when interacting with influential people, as you may learn something valuable. Consider reconnecting with old friends to make the most of your free time. Although the day might bring some disagreements, you'll likely enjoy a pleasant evening with your spouse. Remedy: Start your day with breathing exercises (Pranayama) to keep both your body and mind in good shape.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.