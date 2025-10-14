Aries: Expect a surge of energy that could lead to extraordinary actions. Financial outlay may increase but will likely be balanced by incoming funds. Parental health improves, bringing warmth at home. Romance appears unlikely today, and new work responsibilities may arise. Creative relaxation, like catching up on your favorite series, can provide respite. Be mindful that today's expenses might put a strain on your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.