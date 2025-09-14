Aries: Begin your day with meditation or yoga to boost both your physical health and mental strength. Support from your brother or sister may bring you some gains today. It’s also a favourable time to plan for your children’s future. Avoid one-sided attraction, as it could only cause emotional pain. New ventures look promising and may offer good returns. You value personal space, and today you’ll have enough free time to relax—whether by playing a game or hitting the gym. However, in your married life, you may feel the need for more breathing space. Remedy: Offer food to the poor and needy to bring positivity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.