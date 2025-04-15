Aries: Train your mind to welcome positive feelings like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these emotions take charge, your mind naturally reacts positively to situations around you. Today, you may benefit from the support of your brother or sister. However, your lavish spending habits and late nights could lead to tensions at home, so it's better to be cautious. Try to understand your wife's feelings—only then can you truly support her emotionally. Things may not go well at work today. Someone close to you might let you down, leaving you worried for most of the day. Despite your busy routine, you'll find some free time for yourself today, which is a rare but welcome break. However, conflicts within the family may create stress in your married life. Remedy: To speed up career growth, make sure there's no stagnant or dirty water around your home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.