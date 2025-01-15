Aries: The blessings of a saintly figure will bring you peace of mind. One of your parents might share valuable advice on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could lead to challenges in the future. Spending time with family is crucial today; neglecting them might create tension at home. Your partner’s gaze will reveal something truly special, strengthening your bond. Business and education endeavours may bring positive outcomes for some. Despite a busy lifestyle, today offers you a chance to enjoy some much-needed personal time. Your spouse has a delightful surprise in store for you. Remedy: Discarding old and torn books can help maintain harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.