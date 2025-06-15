Aries: Your cheerful attitude and self-confidence are likely to impress those around you. Taking calculated risks may lead to financial gains. A letter received today could bring joyful news for your whole family. You might experience an unexpected romantic connection. However, be cautious — someone may secretly try to challenge or undermine you. Doing volunteer work today will not only benefit others but also boost your self-esteem. Your parents may do something special for your spouse, bringing happiness and strengthening your married life. Remedy: To grow quickly in your career, always stay honest and avoid any kind of deceit or unethical behaviour.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.