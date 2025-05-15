Aries: Today could bring some relief from a long-term illness, making it a positive day for your health. However, unexpected expenses may increase your financial stress. Your charm and personality might help you make a few new friends. Some of your romantic fantasies could even come true today. It’s a productive day for artists and working women. But you might end up wasting your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV. This may upset your spouse, as you may not seem interested in spending quality time with them. A lack of trust could create tension in your marriage. Remedy: Wrap black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and immerse it in flowing water to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.