Aries: Today you are likely to feel relaxed and in the right frame of mind to enjoy the day. Keep your financial plans and future goals private. The visit of an old friend later in the day will brighten your evening and take you down memory lane, reminding you of your golden childhood days. Your partner may bring you moments of deep romantic joy, even as work pressure keeps you occupied. However, minor issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers cannot be ruled out. A relative might drop in without prior notice, requiring you to spend some time attending to them. On the brighter side, your partner may reveal a wonderful and endearing side today. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle can help improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.



Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.