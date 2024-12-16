Aries: Today brings a sense of relaxation and the perfect mood to enjoy life. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws. Your children will lend a hand with household tasks, making the day smoother. A meeting with a compassionate and understanding friend is on the horizon. You’ll excel in handling controversies or office politics, emerging victorious in all matters. Travel plans will not only be enjoyable but also highly rewarding. If you’ve been longing for your spouse’s affection, today is likely to fulfill your wishes. Remedy: Participate wholeheartedly in auspicious events, such as weddings, by offering help and services with sincerity and dedication. This will bring positive growth to your business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.