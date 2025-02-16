Aries: Excessive travel may leave you feeling overwhelmed. You may not have given much thought to the value of money, but today, a financial need could make you realize its importance. Take some time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which might upset you. Avoid pressuring others into doing things you wouldn’t do yourself. Your charismatic and outgoing nature will attract attention. If your married life feels monotonous, try to bring in some excitement. Remedy: Donating a flag or banner at a religious place can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Yellow.